Greece's National Bank to sell part of Finansbank stake - paper
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Greece's National Bank to sell part of Finansbank stake - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest lender, National Bank (NBG), plans to gradually sell part of its controlling stake in Turkish unit Finansbank to boost its capital base further, daily Kathimerini reported on Thursday.

NBG plans to sell up to 40 percent of its 94.8 percent stake in Finansbank, the newspaper said without citing sources. It did not give a time frame for the sale.

NBG was not immediately available for comment.

The bank raised enough money from private investors in a share offering in June to ensure it avoids state control, becoming the second major Greek lender to successfully recapitalise under a plan Athens agreed on with its international lenders. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

