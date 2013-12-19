Greece's National Bank to cut up to 2,000 jobs via redundancy scheme

ATHENS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest lender National Bank (NBG) launched a voluntary redundancy scheme to shed up to 2,000 jobs or about 15 percent of its workforce as part of moves to generate savings, it said on Thursday.

Greece’s top four banks are implementing restructuring plans after their recapitalisation in June to squeeze their cost base.

NBG employees, including staff of small lenders Probank and FBB which were taken over earlier this year, will have until December 30 to decide whether to take the offer.

The group said the cost of the scheme if 2,000 employees accept the offer will come to 160 million euros and generate annual payroll savings of about 120 million euros.

In September, Piraeus Bank shed about 12 percent of its workforce through a similar redundancy scheme and last month Eurobank said more than 10 percent of its staff took a voluntary exit offer.

Piraeus, Alpha, National and Eurobank completed a 27.5 billion euro recapitalisation in June to restore their solvency after losses from writedowns on government debt and bad loans. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by William Hardy)