National Bank of Greece prices share offer at 2-2.6 euros a share - sources
#Financials
May 7, 2014

National Bank of Greece prices share offer at 2-2.6 euros a share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Greece (NBG) has priced its share offer at 2-2.6 euros($2.79-$3.62) a share, in a placing worth up to 2.5 billion euros, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

NBG is the latest Greek bank to issue shares. It is selling the shares to cover a 2.18 billion-euro capital shortfall revealed in a central bank stress test in March.

“There has been incredibly broad-based demand,” one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry)

