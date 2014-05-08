Greece's National Bank prices 2.5 bln euro share offering at 2.20 euros/share-banking source

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank (NBG) priced its 2.5 billion euro ($3.48 billion) share offering at 2.20 euros a share after books closed on Thursday, an official at the bank told Reuters.

“The price that will be proposed to the shareholders meeting on May 10 will be 2.20 euros a share,” the official said, declining to be named.

NBG is the latest Greek lender to tap international investors to cover a 2.18 billion euro capital hole revealed in a central bank stress test in March. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Angeliki Koutantou)