ATHENS, May 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest lender National Bank of Greece confirmed in a bourse filing on Friday it priced an offering of new shares at 2.20 euros each after books closed on Thursday, as it aims to raise 2.5 billion euros.

NBG is the fourth major Greek bank to successfully tap international markets as prospects of a recovery in the Greek economy lure investors. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris. Editing by Jane Merriman)