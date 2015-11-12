FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's NBG starts book-building on 1.6 bln euro share offering
November 12, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's NBG starts book-building on 1.6 bln euro share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) started a book-building on a share offering to raise 1.6 billion euros to plug a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check, Greece’s largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

The share offering to select institutional investors, without preemptive rights for current shareholders, may be increased above 1.6 billion euros if there is strong demand.

NBG said the offering is certain to raise at least 600 million euros. The bank was found to have a capital shortfall of 4.6 billion euros under the ECB stress test’s adverse scenario and a gap of 1.576 billion under the test’s baseline scenario. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

