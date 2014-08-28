FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's National Bank H1 profit beats consensus, deferred tax helps
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's National Bank H1 profit beats consensus, deferred tax helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s largest lender by assets, was profitable in the first half, helped by its Turkish unit Finansbank, lower funding costs and reduced provisions for bad loans as the pace of new credit impairments slowed.

NBG posted net profit of 1.146 billion euros (1.51 billion, above market expectations, boosted by the recognition of a deferred tax asset. Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting net group earnings of 221 million euros on average.

The bank said on Thursday loan-loss provisions fell 17 percent year-on-year to 705 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7595 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.