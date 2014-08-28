Greece's National Bank H1 profit beats consensus, deferred tax helps

ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s largest lender by assets, was profitable in the first half, helped by its Turkish unit Finansbank, lower funding costs and reduced provisions for bad loans as the pace of new credit impairments slowed.

NBG posted net profit of 1.146 billion euros (1.51 billion, above market expectations, boosted by the recognition of a deferred tax asset. Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting net group earnings of 221 million euros on average.

The bank said on Thursday loan-loss provisions fell 17 percent year-on-year to 705 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7595 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)