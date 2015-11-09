FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's National Bank shrinks loss in Q3
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's National Bank shrinks loss in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s largest lender, reported a smaller loss in the third quarter compared to the previous three month period as credit loss provisions continued to weigh.

NBG posted a loss of 401 million euros ($431.80 million) in the July-to-September period versus a loss of 1.61 billion euros in the second quarter.

The bank said its ratio of non-performing loans in Greece, credit past due for more than 90 days, rose to 33.8 percent from 32.1 percent in the second quarter.

$1 = 0.9287 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

