ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank postponed the release of its fourth quarter and annual 2015 financial results scheduled for Thursday to March 15 at 0600 GMT.

The bank said all necessary approvals by its board will have been completed by then. A conference call to present and discuss the results with analysts will take place at 1200 GMT on the same day. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)