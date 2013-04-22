Greece confirms it has asked OPAP suitor to improve offer

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency confirmed late on Monday it has asked Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta to improve its offer to buy a controlling stake in gambling monopoly OPAP.

“The management board of (privatisation agency) HRADF... has asked Emma Delta to submit an improved offer,” it said in a statement without giving more details.

Earlier on Monday, a senior official directly involved in the talks told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the agency wanted Emma Delta to pay more than 650 million euros for a 33 percent stake plus management rights for Greece’s most profitable company.

Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and Greek businessmen George Melisanidis and Dimitris Copelouzos, have offered 622 million euros ($810.50 million), the official added. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)