FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece gives OPAP suitor two days to raise offer-source
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Greece gives OPAP suitor two days to raise offer-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Greece has given Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta until Thursday morning to raise its offer for gambling monopoly OPAP, two officials close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.

Greece’s privatisation agency HRADF wants Emma Delta to raise its 622 million euro offer for a controlling 33 percent stake in OPAP to above 650 million euros ($847 million).

“The board of HRADF will convene again on Thursday morning,” one of the officials, who is directly involved in the sale talks, said on condition of anonymity. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.