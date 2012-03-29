Greece's OPAP shortlists 3 firms for online betting

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest betting firm OPAP has shortlisted software firms GTech, Playtech and Intralot to provide services as part of its plan to expand into online betting, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“On Internet (betting), we are in the final phase to pick a vendor among three candidates,” CEO Yannis Spanoudakis told reporters. “The aim is to pick the vendor by the third quarter.”

OPAP, in which the state has a 34 percent stake, wants to expand into online betting, a sector that the government plans to deregulate. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by George Georgiopoulos)