FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's OPAP shortlists 3 firms for online betting
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 6 years

Greece's OPAP shortlists 3 firms for online betting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest betting firm OPAP has shortlisted software firms GTech, Playtech and Intralot to provide services as part of its plan to expand into online betting, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“On Internet (betting), we are in the final phase to pick a vendor among three candidates,” CEO Yannis Spanoudakis told reporters. “The aim is to pick the vendor by the third quarter.”

OPAP, in which the state has a 34 percent stake, wants to expand into online betting, a sector that the government plans to deregulate. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by George Georgiopoulos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.