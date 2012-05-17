UPDATE 1-Greece crisis takes toll on OPAP profit

(Adds details, CEO comment)

* Q1 net profit falls 21 pct to 131.9 mln eur

* Sales dropped, payout to winners increased

ATHENS, May 17 (Reuters) - Tough austerity measures and political upheaval in Greece are taking a toll on Europe’s biggest gambling company, OPAP, which suffered a 21 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit.

Austerity measures under an international bailout plan to save the country from bankruptcy are damping punters’ appetite to place bets and the company increased its payout to winners to retain loyalty.

The partly state-owned company announced on Thursday that first-quarter net profit fell to 131.9 million euros ($168.1 million), in line with an average analysts’ forecast of 131 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales dropped 5 percent to 1.1 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 14 percent to 184.4 million euros, both in line with estimates.

In the meantime, political instability is putting further strain on the company. An inconclusive general election on May 6 has put on ice plans to fully privatise it, scaring investors.

OPAP’s shares have dropped by about 30 percent over the past month, underperforming a 22 percent drop in the general Athens stock index.

Greece owns 34 percent of OPAP, one of its most profitable companies. The cash-strapped government had planned to launch a tender before the May elections to sell off a 29 percent stake.

The company is now seeking growth by planning to introduce new games and video lottery terminals (VLTs).

“We are focusing on introducing live betting, installing VLTs, entering the internet market and competing for an exclusive State Lottery licence,” Chief Executive Officer Yannis Spanoudakis said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Maria Paravantes)