Suitor of Greek gaming firm OPAP gets more time to raise bid- source

ATHENS, April 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency has given Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta more time to improve its bid to buy a controlling stake in gaming firm OPAP, an official directly involved in the sale talks told Reuters on Thursday.

“They asked and were given a postponement until Wednesday, May 1,” said the official who declined to be named. An initial deadline to raise the company’s 622 million euro ($808. million) offer expired earlier on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)