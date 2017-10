ATHENS, May 1 (Reuters) - Greece agreed on Wednesday to sell a stake in gambling monopoly OPAP to investment fund Emma Delta after the sole bidder for the firm raised its offer, the country’s finance minister said.

“The first big privatisation in our country was successfully completed,” finance minister Yannis Stournaras said in a statement, without giving further details. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Harry Papachristou)