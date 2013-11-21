Greece's OPAP new management to push back video launch, cut costs

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s gambling monopoly OPAP plans to push back the launch of its new video lottery games and cut costs, its newly appointed chief executive told analysts on Thursday.

A new management took over OPAP last month after the government sold its 33 percent stake to Czech-Greek fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($877.69 million), marking the first major privatisation under the country’s international bailout.

OPAP, one of Europe’s biggest betting firms based on market value, has paid 560 million euros to the Greek government since 2011 to acquire a licence to launch 16,500 video lotto machines and subcontract another 18,500 in the country.

The company’s initial plan was to start rolling out the video lottery terminals in the second quarter of 2014 after repeated delays due to lengthy negotiations before the firm was privatised and regulatory snags.

“Obviously any previously created roll-out timeframes are outdated and they should be amended,” OPAP’s chief executive Kamil Ziegler said.

“We are now targeting roll-out of the first machines in the third quarter of next year, while also assessing all the business parameters in order to be able to benefit from what we consider as the most significant opportunity in this market,” he added.

The Czech manager also saw room for cost savings in OPAP, where expenses for advertising, donations and sponsors stood at about 100 million euros in 2012.

“Our costs should be better controlled. Accordingly, we will closely examine our distribution expenses and adjust to optimal levels starting as soon as next year,” he said.

OPAP reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected third quarter profit, as sales from its betting products improved for the first time in three years.