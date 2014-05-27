FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OPAP Q1 net profit up 27.6 pct, beats forecasts
May 27, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's OPAP Q1 net profit up 27.6 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - Greek gambling monopoly OPAP announced on Tuesday a 27.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by increased sports betting and cost cutting.

Net profit rose to 49.7 million euros ($67.84 million) from 38.9 million in the same period last year, beating the average forecast of seven analysts in a Reuters poll of 44.5 million euros.

Sales also beat expectations, rising by 11 percent to 966 million euros, helped by a 30 percent rise in revenues from popular sports betting game “Pame Stihima.” ($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
