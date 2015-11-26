FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OPAP plans legal action against freezing of video lottery plan
#Casinos & Gaming
November 26, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's OPAP plans legal action against freezing of video lottery plan

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Greek betting firm OPAP said on Thursday it will take legal action against the freezing of the launch of its video lottery business.

OPAP, one of Europe’s biggest gambling firms, had planned to start operating the first of its 16,500 video lottery machines at the end of June but put the project on hold after Greece unexpectedly imposed tougher rules on June 12.

On Thursday, OPAP said it expected damages from the freezing of the plan to exceed 1 billion euros. It said it planned to take the case to the London Court of International Arbitration.

The new rules are designed to protect consumers who could risk losing large sums or becoming addicted. They call for lower jackpot levels, daily loss limits and curbs on the length of play time allowed. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

