OPAP asked to to raise offer for Greek lottery licence

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisations agency (HRADF) has asked betting monopoly OPAP - the sole bidder for a 12-year licence to run the country’s lotteries - to improve its offer.

OPAP tabled a binding offer with its gaming technology partners Intralot, Lottomatica and Scientific Games on Monday.

“The new financial offer will be evaluated by HRADF’s board of directors at its next meeting on Wednesday,” it said on Monday.

Privatisations are a key part of Greece’s international bailout, which started in May 2010. The government has, so far, delivered disappointing results, raising about 1.6 billion euros from asset sales and concessions.

Earlier this month, the government lowered its privatisation target to about 11 billion euros by 2016, compared with an original target of 19 billion by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Dan Lalor)