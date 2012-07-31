FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Greece names new betting firm chief
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 31, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Greece names new betting firm chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greece has appointed economist Konstantinos Louropoulos as president and chief executive of state-controlled betting firm OPAP to replace Yannis Spanoudakis, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Top management changes at state-controlled companies often follow a change in government in Greece.

The sale of OPAP will be the main focus of the country’s long-stalled privatisation drive and the process is expected to start in early autumn, a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.