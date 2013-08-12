FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece completes privatisation of gambling monopoly OPAP
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 11:30 AM / in 4 years

Greece completes privatisation of gambling monopoly OPAP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday completed the sale of a major stake in state-controlled gambling firm OPAP to Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta, a condition of the country’s ambitious asset sales programme under its multi-billion international bailout.

Athens sealed a deal to sell its 33 percent stake in OPAP to Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($870.52 million) in May but rows among opposing investors over the fees OPAP would pay its partners for technology and printing services delayed the deal.

Cash-strapped Athens is struggling to meet reform targets under its 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout and risks losing funding if it fails to comply with its lenders’ terms, which include the privatisation of state assets.

OPAP is one of Europe’s biggest listed gambling companies, with turnover of about 4 billion euros. Its prospects have been clouded by a court appeal against its sports gambling monopoly and sharp tax increases imposed by the government.

Czech investor Jiri Smejc, who controls the Emma Delta fund, told Reuters in July that he would go ahead with the deal but would later review the terms of a separate, OPAP-led lottery contract and whether they could harm the company.

In July, Greece sold its state lotteries to an OPAP-led consortium in which gaming systems providers Intralot and Scientific Games are minority partners.

