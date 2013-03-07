FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's betting monopoly OPAP 2012 profit down 6 pct
#Casinos & Gaming
March 7, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's betting monopoly OPAP 2012 profit down 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s betting monopoly OPAP , a flagship asset in the country’s privatisation plan, said on Thursday 2012 profit fell by 6 percent, hit by recession at home.

Net profit dropped to 505.5 million euros from 537.5 million in the previous year. The figure was broadly in line with the company’s outlook for net profit of 496 million euros. The firm said it will pay a dividend of 0.57 euros a share on 2012 earnings.

Greece is selling 33 percent of OPAP and seven investors, including a Chinese conglomerate and a big private equity fund, have been short-listed and have until next month to submit their binding bids. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
