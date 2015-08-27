FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OPAP Q2 core profit jumps on new games
August 27, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's OPAP Q2 core profit jumps on new games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest betting firm OPAP posted a 36 percent rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by the launch of new games.

Europe’s second-biggest gambling firm by market value said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 93.2 million euros ($105 million) from 68.6 million in the same period last year.

The figure exceeded analysts’ average forecast of 87.9 million euros in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.8913 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

