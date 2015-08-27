UPDATE 1-Greece's OPAP Q2 core profit jumps on new games

* Core profit up 36 percent on new games

* OPAP to pay 2015 interim dividend

* Says absolutely focused on video lotto launch (Adds details)

ATHENS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest betting firm OPAP posted a 36 percent rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by the launch of new games, and said it was fully committed to the launch of video lottery terminals.

Europe’s second-biggest gambling firm by market value, which was fully privatised in 2013, has been hit by a six-year recession at home but the launch of a scratch card and more lotteries last year are paying off.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 93.2 million euros ($105 million) from 68.6 million in the same period last year.

The figure exceeded analysts’ average forecast of 87.9 million euros in a Reuters poll.

OPAP said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.17 euros a share. It’s the first time the company has announced an interim dividend after six-month results.

Sales rose 10 percent to 1.04 billion euros with the new games contributing 113 million euros during the quarter, offseting lower revenues from sports betting.

OPAP had planned to start rolling out part of its 16,500 video lottery terminals earlier this year. But the company last month put the scheme on hold due to tougher rules imposed by the Greek government.

On Thursday, OPAP said the rules meant the project was not viable but the company remained absolutely focused on its investment and would continue taking all appropriate actions to achieve a reasonable regulatory framework. (1 US dollar = 0.8913 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Deepa Babington and David Clarke)