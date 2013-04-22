Emma Delta only valid bidder in sale of Greece's OPAP-source

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta is the only bidder that stays in the race to buy a controlling stake in Greece’s gambling monopoly OPAP, a senior official with direct knowledge of the sale told Reuters on Monday.

Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and Greek ship-owner George Melisanidis, has submitted the only valid bid, the official said without providing further details. Emma Delta’s only rival in the sale of a 33 percent government stake in OPAP is U.S. fund Third Point. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou)