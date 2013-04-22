FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emma Delta only valid bidder in sale of Greece's OPAP-source
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
April 22, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Emma Delta only valid bidder in sale of Greece's OPAP-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta is the only bidder that stays in the race to buy a controlling stake in Greece’s gambling monopoly OPAP, a senior official with direct knowledge of the sale told Reuters on Monday.

Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and Greek ship-owner George Melisanidis, has submitted the only valid bid, the official said without providing further details. Emma Delta’s only rival in the sale of a 33 percent government stake in OPAP is U.S. fund Third Point. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.