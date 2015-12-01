Greek betting firm operators strike against new tax

ATHENS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Greeks operating the shops of the country’s biggest betting firm OPAP walked off the job on Tuesday to protest against a new gaming tax the government imposed to meet its international bailout obligations.

Despite Greece’s financial woes and harsh austerity, which have caused the economy to shrink by about a quarter in the last six years, Greeks remain fervent punters with OPAP generating revenues of 4.3 billion euros ($4.55 billion) last year.[ID:nL8N13L40V, nL8N13D1CF]

OPAP, fully privatised in 2013 after the government sold its majority stake to a Greek-Czech fund, holds the exclusive right to run lotteries and sports betting in Greece through some 4,500 outlets.

The shops, mainly family businesses, closed for a day and hundreds of operators marched to the finance ministry in central Athens, chanting “No to a parody tax, no to measures which will close our shops.”

The operators say the new flat tax of 5 cents on all bets placed with OPAP from 2016 will hit a business that provides job to 22,000 people and force about 1,000 shops to close. About a quarter of the workforce is unemployed.

“The government decided to impose one more tax on us on top of all the others it has imposed in recent years,” said Alexandra Gora, 34, who has run an OPAP shop in the western town of Ioannina for the last 15 years.

“The crisis has already hurt our business and this will be the final blow.”

Private and public sector workers will stage a one-day general strike on Thursday against further pension cuts which the government was required to implement to conclude a first progress review under a third EU/IMF bailout programme agreed in August, and start debt relief talks.

OPAP has told the government that the tax violates its monopoly and Chief Executive Kamil Ziegler said on Monday that the company was also preparing other legal steps.