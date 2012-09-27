UPDATE 1-Greece seeks bids for state stake in betting firm OPAP

(Adds further details, background, quotes)

ATHENS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Greece is set to launch an international tender next month for a 33 percent stake in state-controlled gambling monopoly OPAP, the country’s privatisation agency said on Thursday.

The three-month-old conservative-led government has made privatisations a priority in trying to meet the demands for economic reforms made by international lenders to keep the country afloat.

So far the asset sales have moved slowly due to a combination of bureaucratic foot-dragging and poor market conditions.

“The (privatisation) programme aims to attract new capital investment, create new jobs and open up Greek markets to competition,” HRADF’s chief executive Yiannis Emiris said, vowing to carry out the process “rapidly and with efficiency.”

The state owns 34 percent of OPAP, one of Europe’s biggest-listed gambling firms and the government had previously hinted it was aiming for an autumn sale as a “quick win” on the privatisation campaign.

Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding has said it would consider taking part.

The tender for a 33 percent stake in OPAP will be carried out in two phases and expressions of interest must be submitted by 1600 GMT on October 19, the agency said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and National Bank of Greece SA are acting as financial advisers, it added.