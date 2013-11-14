Greek telecom OTE to spend 190 mln euros on job cuts plan

ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms company OTE offered on Thursday a voluntary redundancy plan to shed more than 1,000 workers, which will cost the company 190 million euros ($254.68 million).

OTE, Greece’s former state monopoly and currently a unit of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, wants to cut about a tenth of all workers at its Greek fixed-line unit to reduce costs and become more competitive.

The company, which also sells telecoms services in Romania and Albania, first announced the redundancy plan last week. It then put its cost at between 120 million and 200 million euros. OTE will not pay a dividend on 2013 earnings to fund it. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)