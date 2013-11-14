FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek telecom OTE to spend 190 mln euros on job cuts plan
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 14, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Greek telecom OTE to spend 190 mln euros on job cuts plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms company OTE offered on Thursday a voluntary redundancy plan to shed more than 1,000 workers, which will cost the company 190 million euros ($254.68 million).

OTE, Greece’s former state monopoly and currently a unit of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, wants to cut about a tenth of all workers at its Greek fixed-line unit to reduce costs and become more competitive.

The company, which also sells telecoms services in Romania and Albania, first announced the redundancy plan last week. It then put its cost at between 120 million and 200 million euros. OTE will not pay a dividend on 2013 earnings to fund it. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.