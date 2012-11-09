FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek OTE Q3 profit rises, beating forecast
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

Greek OTE Q3 profit rises, beating forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms company OTE reported an unexpected rise in profit in the third quarter due to cost cuts, despite the country’s recession.

Net profit stood at 109.0 million euros ($138.7 million) from 104.4 million euros in the same year-ago period, said the company, which is controlled by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom . This compares to an average 92.4 million euro analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.4 percent to 430.1 million euros, also above analysts’ 423.6 million euro forecast.

Sales, however, dropped 10 percent to 1.18 billion euros, below an average 1.20 billion euro sales forecast. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.