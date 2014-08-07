FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OTE Telecom posts 21 pct profit rise in Q2
August 7, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Greece's OTE Telecom posts 21 pct profit rise in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms company OTE on Thursday reported a 21 percent rise in profit in the second quarter as the country’s austerity-hit economy stabilised.

Revenue at the firm, which is 40-percent-owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, fell 5.2 percent to 950.6 million euros ($1.27 billion), OTE said in a bourse filing, citing cuts in Romania and “intense competitive pressure”.

OTE also has operations in Romania and Albania.

Net income rose 21 percent year-on-year to 69.3 million euros from 57.2 million euros in the year earlier period. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

