FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's OTE Q1 net profit drops 27.6 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's OTE Q1 net profit drops 27.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Wednesday a 27.6 percent drop in first quarter net profit, hurt by stricter tax treatment.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said net profit came in at 40.4 million euros ($45.45 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 55.8 million euros in the same period in 2014.

The figure was below an average analysts’ forecast of 45.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Excluding the impact from the tougher tax treatment and costs from voluntary redundancy schemes, net profit dropped 6.3 percent to 53.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.