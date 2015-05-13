FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Greece's OTE Q1 net profit drops 27.6 pct
May 13, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greece's OTE Q1 net profit drops 27.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add details, background)

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Wednesday a 27.6 percent drop in first quarter net profit, hurt by hurt by the Greek government’s austerity taxes and falling phone use during the recession.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said net profit came in at 40.4 million euros ($45.45 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 55.8 million euros in the same period in 2014.

OTE, which also has operations in Romania and Albania, has seen its revenue decline in recent years, hit by a six-year austerity-induced recession and tough competition at home.

But sales from its domestic fixed-line business steadied in the last quarter of 2014 after seven years of decline and strong cash flow allowed the firm to reinstate the dividend payment last year.

The figure was below an average analysts’ forecast of 45.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Total revenue came in at 940.8 million euros, a 2.4 percent annual drop, with sales from domestic fixed-line business rising slightly for a second consecutive quarter, offseting a weak performance in Romania and Albania.

The company reiterated its target for free cash flow exceeding 500 million euros this year, adding it will continue cost cutting and invest 500 million euros in infrastructure.

Excluding the impact from the tougher tax treatment and costs from voluntary redundancy schemes, net profit dropped 6.3 percent to 53.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
