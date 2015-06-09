FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE to shed 800 jobs -CEO
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 9, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE to shed 800 jobs -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE will shed 800 jobs under a voluntary redundancy scheme that will cost the company 110 million euros ($123.53 million) in payouts, Chief Executive Michael Tsamaz said on Tuesday.

The company is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. A former monopoly, OTE’s revenue has declined in recent years, hit by a six-year recession and tough competition.

“In total 110 million euros will be paid out to employees in the voluntary redundancy scheme,” Tsamaz said. “The scheme was successful, it will include 800 people.” ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
