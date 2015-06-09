UPDATE 1-Greek telecoms group OTE to shed 800 jobs -CEO

* CEO says voluntary redundancy scheme to cost 110 mln euros

* Cost to exceed original estimate as more people signed up

* CEO says OTE shielded against a possible “Grexit” (Adds comments by CEO, further details, background)

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE will shed a further 800 jobs under a voluntary redundancy scheme that will cost the company 110 million euros ($123.5 million) in payouts, Chief Executive Michael Tsamaz said on Tuesday.

The company is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. A former monopoly, OTE has cut about 3,300 jobs through such voluntary programmes since 2012 to deal with declining revenue as a result of a six-year recession and tough competition.

But sales from its domestic fixed-line business steadied in the last quarter of 2014 after a seven-year contraction, allowing OTE to resume dividend payments for the first time in four years.

The cost of the latest round of redundancies will be about 25 million euros higher than first thought as more employees than expected signed up, Tzamaz told a press conference. OTE employs about 13,000 people in Greece.

“In total 110 million euros will be paid out to employees in the voluntary redundancy scheme,” he said. “The scheme was successful, it will include 800 people.”

OTE’s stock rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday, outperforming the broader Greek markets, which gained 0.6 percent.

After months of negotiations, cash-strapped Greece is struggling to strike a cash-for-reforms deal with its international creditors before its current 240 billion euro bailout expires at the end of the month.

Athens and Brussels exchanged proposals last week in the hope of breaking an impasse that, if unresolved, could force Greece out of the euro zone, an event that could shake financial markets and even the global economy.

However, Tzamaz was optimistic that Greece would finally reach an agreement with its lenders. He added that OTE, which also runs operations in Romania and Albania, was protected from the fallout of a possible “Grexit” if the talks collapsed.

“Indeed, we are shielded,” Tsamaz said. “We have very low exposure to loans, two foreign units which we can use in any case and cash reserves ... of 1 billion euros.” ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Editing by Matthias Williams and David Evans)