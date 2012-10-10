FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises in August for first time in 3 yrs
October 10, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Greek industrial output rises in August for first time in 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose in
August by 2.5 percent year-on-year, the country's statistics
service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. This is the indicator's first
positive reading in more than three years. 
******************************************************** 
    KEY FIGURES                 AUG   JULY   JUNE   MAY 
    Industrial output y/y       +2.5  -4.9*  -0.2* -3.1
    Manufacturing output y/y    +2.0  -7.8   -4.3  -3.1  
    ----------------------------------------------------- 
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
