Greek industrial output rises in August for first time in 3 yrs

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose in August by 2.5 percent year-on-year, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. This is the indicator's first positive reading in more than three years. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUG JULY JUNE MAY Industrial output y/y +2.5 -4.9* -0.2* -3.1 Manufacturing output y/y +2.0 -7.8 -4.3 -3.1 ----------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)