Greek industrial output rises 2.8 pct y/y in September
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Greek industrial output rises 2.8 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.8
percent in September from the same period a year earlier,
increasing for a second month in a row, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Manufacturing production grew 2.6 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 4.4
percent while electricity production rose by 6.3 percent.
    The statistics service revised downwards August's industrial
production reading to 4.1 percent from 4.5 percent previously.
    Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter,
helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance
supports a more favourable outlook for the year as a whole, with
 the European Commission now projecting a 1.4 percent
contraction versus a previously expected 2.3 percent recession.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES      SEPT   AUG.  JULY  JUNE  MAY   APRIL   MARCH
 (%)
 Industrial      +2.8   +4.1* -1.7  -4.7  -4.3   +0.6   +4.7 
 output y/y
 Manufacturing   +2.6   +4.2  -5.7  -3.6  -2.7   +3.5   +8.2 
 output y/y
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT       

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
