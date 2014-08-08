FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output falls 6.7 pct y/y in June
August 8, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output falls 6.7 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 6.7
percent year-on-year in June after a downwardly revised 0.9
percent contraction in May, marking its steepest fall since July
2013, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    The drop was mainly due to an 18.2 percent decline in
electricity production. Manufacturing production also fell by
3.6 percent comperd to the same month a year earlier.
    June's drop was the fourth consecutive contraction in
industrial output since February this year, based on revised
data that sets 2010 as the base year, ELSTAT said.
    Greek industrial output declined for six consecutive years
over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its
peak.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES                JUNE   MAY   APR   MARCH  FEB  JAN
Industrial output y/y      -6.7  -0.9* -3.9*  -4.7* +0.3* -2.9*
Manufacturing output y/y   -3.6  +1.2  -3.0   -1.5  +1.9  +1.0
--------------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
