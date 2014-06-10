FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output drops 2.2 pct y/y in April
June 10, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output drops 2.2 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 2.2
percent year-on-year in April, from a downwardly revised
contraction of 2.7 percent in the previous month, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    The decline is primarily due to a 3 percent fall in
manufacturing production.
    Greek industry has been in decline for six consecutive years
in 2008-2013, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its
peak. But the indicator has expanded in three out of the last
five months, in a further sign that the country's recession is
bottoming out.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES                APR   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC
    Industrial output y/y     -2.2   -2.7*  +2.9* +0.9  +0.5
    Manufacturing output y/y  -3.0   -1.5   +1.9  +1.0  -1.6
    --------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
