Greek industrial output drops 2.2 pct y/y in April

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in April, from a downwardly revised contraction of 2.7 percent in the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. The decline is primarily due to a 3 percent fall in manufacturing production. Greek industry has been in decline for six consecutive years in 2008-2013, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. But the indicator has expanded in three out of the last five months, in a further sign that the country's recession is bottoming out. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES APR MARCH FEB JAN DEC Industrial output y/y -2.2 -2.7* +2.9* +0.9 +0.5 Manufacturing output y/y -3.0 -1.5 +1.9 +1.0 -1.6 -------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)