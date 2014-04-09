Greek industrial output rises for third straight month in Feb.

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, increasing for the third month in a row in a sign the country's recession is bottoming out, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. The last time Greece's industrial output expanded for three consecutive months was in 2007, when its economy was growing. Increased production of electronic equipment and computers led to a 1.9 percent rise in manufacturing output. The sector had been in decline for six consecutive years, contracting by a total 30 percent from its peak. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Industrial output y/y +1.7 +1.1 +0.5 -5.4 -5.1 Manufacturing output y/y +1.9 +1.0 -1.6 -5.0 -5.7 ---------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)