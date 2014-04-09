FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises for third straight month in Feb.
April 9, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output rises for third straight month in Feb.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.7
percent year-on-year in February, increasing for the third month
in a row in a sign the country's recession is bottoming out,
statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.
    The last time Greece's industrial output expanded for three
consecutive months was in 2007, when its economy was growing. 
    Increased production of electronic equipment and computers
led to a 1.9 percent rise in manufacturing output.
    The sector had been in decline for six consecutive years,
contracting by a total 30 percent from its peak.
**************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES                FEB   JAN    DEC    NOV   OCT
    Industrial output y/y      +1.7  +1.1  +0.5   -5.4  -5.1
    Manufacturing output y/y   +1.9  +1.0  -1.6   -5.0  -5.7
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

