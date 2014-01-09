FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek industrial output slump deepens in November
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek industrial output slump deepens in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 6.1
percent year-on-year in November after a revised 4.7 percent
drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service
ELSTAT) said on Thursday.
    Reduced production of wood, petroleum, carbon and metal
products led to a 5.8 percent decline in manufacturing 
output.
    The November drop brings the overall decline of Greek
industrial output to an annual pace of 3.9 percent in the first
11 months of the year, compared to a 3.4 percent drop in the
full year of 2012. 
    Industrial production has been falling in Greece for six
consecutive years, dropping by about 30 percent from its peak.
***********************************************************  
    KEY FIGURES               NOV    OCT    SEPT    AUGUST      
   
   Industrial output y/y     -6.1   -4.7*   -1.3     -7.6   
   Manufacturing output y/y  -5.8   -5.9    -4.0     -3.8    
   -------------------------------------------------------  
    * revised 
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.