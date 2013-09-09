FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek industrial output falls 8.1 pct y/y in July
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Greek industrial output falls 8.1 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 8.1 percent year-on-year in July after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent rise in the previous month, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Reduced production of non-metallic minerals, wood and apparel led to a 4.3 percent decline in manufacturing output in July. *********************************************************

KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL

Industrial output y/y -8.1 +0.6* -5.2 +0.6

Manufacturing output y/y -4.3 +4.2 -1.8 -0.6

------------------------------------------------------

* revised

source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.