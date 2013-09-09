Greek industrial output falls 8.1 pct y/y in July

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 8.1 percent year-on-year in July after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent rise in the previous month, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Reduced production of non-metallic minerals, wood and apparel led to a 4.3 percent decline in manufacturing output in July. *********************************************************

KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL

Industrial output y/y -8.1 +0.6* -5.2 +0.6

Manufacturing output y/y -4.3 +4.2 -1.8 -0.6

------------------------------------------------------

* revised

source: ELSTAT