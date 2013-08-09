Greek industrial output rises 0.4 pct y/y in June

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in June after a downwardly revised 5.2 percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Increased production of petroleum products and pharmaceuticals led to a 4.2 percent year-on-year rise in manufacturing output in June. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH Industrial output y/y +0.4 -5.2* +0.6* -1.1* Manufacturing output y/y +4.2 -1.8 -0.6 +1.1 ------------------------------------------------------ * revised source: ELSTAT