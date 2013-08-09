FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek industrial output rises 0.4 pct y/y in June
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Greek industrial output rises 0.4 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.4
percent year-on-year in June after a downwardly revised 5.2
percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Increased production of petroleum products and
pharmaceuticals led to a 4.2 percent year-on-year rise in
manufacturing output in June.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES                JUNE   MAY    APRIL   MARCH
    Industrial output y/y      +0.4   -5.2*  +0.6*   -1.1*
    Manufacturing output y/y   +4.2   -1.8   -0.6    +1.1
    ------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.