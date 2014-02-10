FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek industrial output rises in December, first rebound since July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in December after a revised 5.4 percent drop in the previous month, its first increase in six months, the country’s statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

Reduced production of textiles, petroleum by-products, and electrical equipment led to a 1.6 percent decline in manufacturing output.

December’s reading brought the overall decline of Greek industrial output to an annual pace of 3.6 percent for the full year of 2013. The sector has been in decline for six consecutive years, contracting by a total 30 percent from its peak. *************************************************************

KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT

Industrial output y/y +0.5 -5.4* -5.1* -1.6*

Manufacturing output y/y -1.6 -5.8 -5.9 -4.0

------------------------------------------------------

* revised

source: ELSTAT

