TABLE-Greek industrial output falls 7.2 pct y/y in August
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek industrial output falls 7.2 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 7.2
percent year-on-year in August after a downwardly revised 7.7
percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics
service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.
    Reduced production of wood, electrical equipment and metalic
products led to a 3.8 percent decline in manufacturing output in
August.
***********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES                AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY 
   Industrial output y/y       -7.2     -7.7*  +0.7* -5.4* 
   Manufacturing output y/y    -3.8     -4.3   +4.2   -1.8  
   -------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

