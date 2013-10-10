TABLE-Greek industrial output falls 7.2 pct y/y in August

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 7.2 percent year-on-year in August after a downwardly revised 7.7 percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday. Reduced production of wood, electrical equipment and metalic products led to a 3.8 percent decline in manufacturing output in August. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY Industrial output y/y -7.2 -7.7* +0.7* -5.4* Manufacturing output y/y -3.8 -4.3 +4.2 -1.8 ------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT