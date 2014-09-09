FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output falls 2.1 pct y/y in July
September 9, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output falls 2.1 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 2.1
percent year-on-year in July after an upwardly revised 5.4
percent contraction in June, its  fifth straight month of
decline, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    The drop was mainly due to a 15.4 percent decline in mining
output and a 12.2 percent fall in electricity production.
Manufacturing production rose by 2.3 percent compared to the
same month a year earlier.
    July's drop was the fifth consecutive contraction in
industrial output since February this year, based on revised
data that sets 2010 as the base year, ELSTAT said.
    Greek industrial output declined for six consecutive years
over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its
peak.
KEY FIGURES                JULY   JUNE   MAY   APR   MARCH  FEB
Industrial output y/y      -2.1   -5.4* -0.3* -3.5*  -4.6* +0.4*
Manufacturing output y/y   +2.3   -3.6  +1.2  -3.0   -1.5  +1.9
* revised
  source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

