Greek industrial output falls 3.8 pct y/y in Dec.

ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 3.8 percent year-on-year in December after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent rise in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

The drop was mainly due to a 13.2 percent fall in mining output while electricity production declined 18.6 percent.

Manufacturing production rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

December’s fall follows a rise in November which had paused an eight-month stretch of declines since February last year, based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year.

For 2014 as a whole industrial output shrank 2.7 percent year-on-year.

Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE (%) Industrial -3.8 +2.5* -0.4 -4.9 -5.9 -1.3 -5.6 output y/y Manufacturing +2.1 +5.5 +3.5 -2.1 -0.9 +2.3 -3.6 output y/y ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)