Greek industrial output falls 1.6 pct y/y in July

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 1.6 percent in July from the same period a year earlier, dropping for a second month in a row, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday, as deadlocked talks with creditors hit economic activity. Manufacturing production shrank 5.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 4.8 percent while electricity production rose by 13.8 percent. The imposition of capital controls in June has exerted a marked slowdown in economic activity. Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance supports a more favourable outlook for the year as a whole than the official forecast of the European Commission for a 2.3 percent contraction. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN (%) Industrial -1.6 -4.7* -4.3 +0.6* +4.7* +1.6* -0.7* output y/y Manufacturing -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 +8.2 +5.8 +3.6 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)