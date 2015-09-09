FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output falls 1.6 pct y/y in July
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

Greek industrial output falls 1.6 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 1.6
percent in July from the same period a year earlier, dropping
for a second month in a row, statistics service ELSTAT said on
Wednesday, as deadlocked talks with creditors hit economic
activity.
    Manufacturing production shrank 5.7 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 4.8
percent while electricity production rose by 13.8 percent.
    The imposition of capital controls in June has exerted a
marked slowdown in economic activity.
    Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter,   
helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance
supports a more favourable outlook for the year as a whole than
the official forecast of the European Commission for a 2.3
percent contraction.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES     JULY  JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN
 (%)
 Industrial      -1.6 -4.7* -4.3    +0.6*  +4.7*   +1.6* -0.7*
 output y/y
 Manufacturing   -5.7 -3.6  -2.7    +3.5   +8.2    +5.8  +3.6
 output y/y
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
