Greek industrial output rises 1.9 pct y/y in February

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent drop in January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Mining output fell by 17.4 percent while electricity production declined by 5 percent. Manufacturing production rose 5.8 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said.

February’s rise follows a stretch of declines registered since February last year that was only broken by an output rise in November based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year.

For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.7 percent year-on-year.

Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive years over the period 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG (%) Industrial +1.9 -0.2* -3.2 +2.5 -0.4 -4.9 -5.9 output y/y Manufacturing +5.8 +3.6 +2.1 +5.5 +3.5 -2.1 -0.9 output y/y ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)