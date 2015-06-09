FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises 0.4 pct y/y in April
June 9, 2015

Greek industrial output rises 0.4 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose for
the third month in a row in April, increasing by 0.4 percent
compared to the same month a year earlier after an upwardly
revised 5.3 percent rise in March, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Tuesday.
    Manufacturing production rose 3.5 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 2.6
percent while electricity production dropped by 11.4 percent.
    For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.2 percent
year-on-year.
    Greece's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first
quarter, dipping back into recession after a fragile recovery
last year. It is expected to expand by only 0.5 percent this
year based on the latest EU Commission forecasts.
    Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive
years over the 2008-13 period, contracting by a total of 30
percent from its peak.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT 
 (%)
 Industrial      +0.4    +5.3*  +1.9  -0.2  -3.2  +3.3  -0.1
 output y/y
 Manufacturing   +3.5    +8.2   +5.8  +3.6  +2.1  +5.5   +3.5
 output y/y
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

