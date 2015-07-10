FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output falls 4 pct y/y in May
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

Greek industrial output falls 4 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output tumbled
4 percent from the same period  a year earlier after a
three-month rise, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday, as
political upheaval and deadlocked talks with creditors hit
economic activity.
    Manufacturing production shrank 2.7 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 15
percent while electricity production dropped by 7.5 percent.
    For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.2 percent
year-on-year.
    Greece's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first
quarter, dipping back into recession after a fragile recovery
last year.
    It was expected to expand by only 0.5 percent this year
based on the latest EU Commission forecasts but the imposition
of capital controls and the shuttering of banks is already
exerting a marked slowdown in economic activity. 
********************************************************
KEY FIGURES      MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV 
 (%)
 Industrial      -4.0   +1.0*  +5.3   +1.9  -0.2  -3.2  +3.3
 output y/y
 Manufacturing   -2.7   +3.5   +8.2   +5.8  +3.6  +2.1  +5.5
 output y/y
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

